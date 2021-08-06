Ellis claims hat-trick against Bangladesh on Australia debut

Australia's Nathan Ellis claimed a hat-trick on debut in the third T20 against Bangladesh, restricting the home side to 127

Nathan Ellis claimed a hat-trick on his debut for Australia as they restricted Bangladesh to 127 for nine in their third Twenty20 international on Friday.

Australia needs to win the match to keep the five-match series alive after being beaten in the first two games in Dhaka.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and chose to bat after the start was delayed for more than 90 minutes by rain.

Mahmudullah was his side's top scorer with 52 off 53 balls, but was also the first scalp for Ellis who came in to give fast bowler Mitchell Starc a rest and made his mark in the final three balls of the innings.

As Bangladesh went for big hits, Mustafizur Rahman was then caught by Mitchell Marsh and Mahedi Hasan was caught by Ashton Agar at deep square.

