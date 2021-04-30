Ellis to Churchill pipeline active for Oaks, Derby

Apr. 30—The young pipeline between Ellis Park and Churchill Downs will get a little more lift with the Kentucky Oaks on Friday and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Ellis Park has been a starting place for a few recent Derby-Oaks horses, including Midnight Bourbon and Hidden Stash in this year's Derby. Crazy Beautiful in this Oaks and 2019 Oaks winner Serengeti Empress also won the Ellis Park Debutante.

Dan Bork, the racing secretary at Churchill Downs and Ellis Park, gave a quick preview of the Ellis season earlier this week on the run-up to the Kentucky Derby.

Purses are going to be up over $350,000 a day, which is the highest level ever at Ellis Park, Bork told the HBPA earlier this week.

There will be a preview weekend Aug. 7-8 at Ellis Park with seven stakes races and over $700,000 in purses.

"The following weekend is quite possibly one of the biggest weekend in Ellis Park history," Bork said.

The Ellis Park Derby will be run with a $200,000 purse, there will be a 2-year- old stakes at $125,000, the Groupie Doll at $125,000, and the Audubon Oaks at $100,000. Those two weekends Ellis Park will be giving more than $1.4 million in purses.

Steve Asmussen and Wayne Lucas are going to have horses staying and racing at Ellis Park this summer.

Midnight Bourbon broke his maiden at Ellis Park for Asmussen. Midnight Bourbon was a 20-1 morning line pick for the Derby. Hidden Stash also ran at Ellis early in his career, and is a 50-1 long shot. Midnight Bourbon is considered a live long shot, which means there should be a considerable amount of betting interest in the horse.

Kentucky Oaks contender Crazy Beautiful, winner of the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks in her last start, started her career at Ellis Park, winning her debut and then taking the Ellis Park Debutante for trainer Kenny McPeek.

Crazy Beautiful is 15-1 on the morning line for the Oaks and Jose Ortiz will be the jockey. The favorite is Malathaat at 5-2. Todd Pletcher is the trainer and John Velazquez will be the jockey.

McPeek has been a staunch supporter of the 2-year old program at Ellis Park.

"Yeah, I like winning down there," McPeek said earlier this week. "It's a good launch pad for a lot of young horses, we take a nice group of young horses there every year and they get it done. I think we're at a little bit of a competitive advantage there, but it's all good. (Crazy Beautiful) broke her maiden there, and comes back and wins the Debutante, and she continues to improve."

McPeek and his Kentucky Derby horse King Fury got quite a bit of buzz going Thursday with the news that Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King, who is the world heavyweight champion, will be joining McPeek and the horse's connections for the Saturday for the race.

"Tyson Fury is coming, along with (boxing promoter) Bob Arum," McPeek said told media Thursday, "along with some others from Top Rank Boxing. I had tagged (Fury) on Twitter, and his agent called me yesterday and asked, 'Are you serious?' And I told him yeah, c'mon, it'll be fun. So he's flying in Saturday. He's going do some Muhammad Ali stuff, too, while he's here."

Ali is the late Louisville native who is considered the greatest boxing champion of all time. Ali is buried in Louisville's Cave Hill Cemetery, and the Muhammad Ali Center downtown is a museum and activities center that recognizes his life.

McPeek said Fury was not aware that the colt was named for him.

"I enjoyed the fight with (Deontay) Wilder (in February 2020)," McPeek said. When you're naming stallions, you want to name them something strong, and I thought it was ideal, and of course he's a good horse."

Plans call for Fury to meet King Fury at the barn, and for the fighter to walk over before the race to the paddock in his entourage. "He likes horse racing," McPeek said. "He's from Manchester, England, and evidently he's been to the races over there, and likes the races. I don't think he's done anything in American racing. But how many times do you get to have the heavyweight champ come over?"

King Fury is 20-1 in the morning line and ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr.