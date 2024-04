Scrum-half Ellis Bevan has signed a new Cardiff deal.

The Blue and Blacks say the 24-year-old's new contract is "long-term", but have not specified its duration.

Head coach Matt Sherratt said: "Ellis has always been a superb professional, who is highly motivated to improve and reach as high a level in the game as he possibly can."

Bevan said: "Hopefully I can achieve international honours which is a significant aspiration of mine."