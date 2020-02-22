Elliott's No. 9 fails pre-qualifying inspection twice at Las Vegas

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott failed pre-qualifying inspection twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

As a result, car chief Matt Barndt has been ejected for the weekend. Elliott will also lose 15 minutes of practice time next weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

RELATED: Rain impacts Saturday on-track Las Vegas schedule

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The No. 9 car passed inspection on its third try, meaning Elliott avoided having to start from the rear in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX/FOX Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to qualify Saturday at 2:35 p.m. ET (FS1/FOX Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Elliott finished 17th in last week’s season-opening Daytona 500.

LAS VEGAS: Full schedule | At-track gallery | NASCAR on TV