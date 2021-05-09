Elliott's No. 9, Almirola's No. 10 to drop to the rear before green flag at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Elliott will drop to the rear of the field for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway for unapproved adjustments to his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Aric Almirola will join Elliott at the back after his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed pre-race inspection twice.

Elliott was scheduled to start sixth and Almirola 27th in the Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Instead, they will drop to the rear of the 37-car field during pace laps at the 1.336-mile track.

Elliott’s and Almirola’s original starting positions were determined in part by their finishes last weekend at Kansas Speedway and where they rank in the Cup Series standings.

Sunday’s race is the 12th points-paying event on the 36-race schedule.