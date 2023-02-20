Elliotte Friedman says Tyler Bertuzzi is off the market
NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500.
Ricky Stenhouse inched back in front Joey Logano in the nick of time, pushing ahead as a caution flew on the final lap to win the 65th Daytona 500.
During the 2016 draft, the one that saw the Cowboys take a flier on a quarterback named Dakota in round four. It worked out pretty well. But Dallas had a far different Plan A. Jerry Jones and company coveted Paxton Lynch. They tried to trade up to get the Memphis quarterback, but the Broncos beat [more]
The world knows who Mac McClung is now.
Jon Rahm used two late birdies to power past Max Homa for a victory in the Genesis Invitational on Sunday that moved the Spaniard back to number one in the world.- Tough Sunday - Homa closed the gap with a birdie at the ninth and Rahm's bogey at the par-four 10th, where he was well left off the tee, proved especially costly as Homa rolled in a six-foot birdie to pull level atop the leaderboard at 16-under par.
Early in Super Bowl week, representatives of an Arizona hotel owned by Marriott informed NFL Network of a misconduct complaint made by an unnamed employee about Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. It resulted in Irvin being removed from the Super Bowl coverage both at NFL Network and ESPN. Irvin reacted swiftly, filing a $100 [more]
“It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”
All the details for the season-opening Cup race.
Steph Curry and NBA Twitter had a field day after Mac McClung's showing at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest.
Bears GM Ryan Poles traded several times in our first full seven-round mock draft.
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.
Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women's indoor 400m on Sunday with a time of 49.26sec which broke the old mark set 41 years ago.Bol had dipped under 50 seconds for the first time indoors with 49.96 in Metz last weekend but on Sunday she took 0.7sec off that mark.
Future Super Bowl planning can begin now. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next two seasons.
U.S women's team coach Vlatko Andonovski has expressed surprise at World Cup defender Crystal Dunn's comments that she is unhappy at being asked to play the left-back role."As a left-back, she's world-class and probably one of the best left-backs in the world.
After Brock Purdy suffered a devastating injury during the NFC Championship Game, some pointed the finger at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for calling the play that got his rookie quarterback hurt.
Some of the best champions in NASCAR history never rose the prestigious Daytona 500 trophy. Who's going to rise to the occasion at the greatest spectacle in racing this year?
Accidents late in the race often determine which drivers have the best shot at winning the Daytona 500.
Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.
The ex-NFL pass rusher got knocked flat by a massive underdog.
It’s only the first couple of days at spring training but in that time Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor have already faced newest Mets pitcher Kodai Senga and have given their early scouting report on the Japanese pitcher.