Elliott unveils special scheme for Coke Zero Sugar 400

Chase Elliott unveiled a new-look patriotic paint scheme on the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet set to hit the track for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 6 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The race is the final one of the NASCAR Salutes program, which honors all who have served in the United States armed forces. The program intended to express respect, appreciation and reverence for those who have served the nation in the past and present kicked off with the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, and concludes the Fourth of July weekend.

Elliott, 23 years old, has one win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this year, coming at Talladega Superspeedway.