Elliott tops New Hampshire Cup practice; Hamlin wrecks
, who finished a career-best fifth at New Hampshire in last year’s race, topped the leaderboard with an average lap speed of 137.086 mph.
completed the top-five.
spun in Turn 3 and slammed into the wall, doing significant damage to his No. 11 Toyota.
This was not the way @DennyHamlin wanted to end practice.
Ride along with the No. 11 as he spins and hits the wall at @NHMS. pic.twitter.com/QJJXvk3tJj
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 19, 2019
“I just got loose,” Hamlin said about the incident. His Joe Gibbs Racing team will move to a backup car which means Hamlin will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.
tag the wall in Turns 3 and 4 with the right-rear of his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.
Newman's team decided after practice that they are also moving to a backup car and will have to start Sunday's race from the rear of the field as well.
1
9
Chevrolet
12
27.784
137.086
2
18
Toyota
10
27.827
0.043
0.043
136.874
3
95
Toyota
10
27.827
0.043
0.000
136.874
4
12
Ford
9
27.839
0.055
0.012
136.815
5
41
Ford
9
27.844
0.060
0.005
136.791
6
88
Chevrolet
13
27.849
0.065
0.005
136.766
7
19
Toyota
9
27.853
0.069
0.004
136.746
8
4
Ford
11
27.869
0.085
0.016
136.668
9
2
Ford
13
27.904
0.120
0.035
136.497
10
22
Ford
26
27.932
0.148
0.028
136.360
11
42
Chevrolet
10
27.945
0.161
0.013
136.296
12
10
Ford
10
27.988
0.204
0.043
136.087
13
14
Ford
11
28.002
0.218
0.014
136.019
14
48
Chevrolet
10
28.009
0.225
0.007
135.985
15
1
Chevrolet
10
28.018
0.234
0.009
135.941
16
11
Toyota
8
28.039
0.255
0.021
135.839
17
8
Chevrolet
13
28.061
0.277
0.022
135.733
18
21
Ford
13
28.066
0.282
0.005
135.709
19
20
Toyota
11
28.070
0.286
0.004
135.689
20
17
Ford
11
28.107
0.323
0.037
135.511
21
24
Chevrolet
10
28.110
0.326
0.003
135.496
22
13
Chevrolet
18
28.179
0.395
0.069
135.164
23
32
Ford
13
28.212
0.428
0.033
135.006
24
6
Ford
12
28.247
0.463
0.035
134.839
25
47
Chevrolet
17
28.325
0.541
0.078
134.468
26
36
Ford
24
28.409
0.625
0.084
134.070
27
38
Ford
10
28.438
0.654
0.029
133.933
28
3
Chevrolet
10
28.447
0.663
0.009
133.891
29
43
Chevrolet
13
28.607
0.823
0.160
133.142
30
34
Ford
11
28.636
0.852
0.029
133.007
31
00
Chevrolet
7
28.772
0.988
0.136
132.379
32
15
Chevrolet
3
28.874
1.090
0.102
131.911
33
37
Chevrolet
21
28.890
1.106
0.016
131.838
34
27
Chevrolet
5
29.539
1.755
0.649
128.941
35
51
Ford
12
29.945
2.161
0.406
127.193
36
77
Chevrolet
18
30.144
2.360
0.199
126.354
37
52
Chevrolet
1
4'26.384
3'58.600
3'56.240
14.298