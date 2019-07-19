Elliott tops New Hampshire Cup practice; Hamlin wrecks

Jim Utter
Motorsport

, who finished a career-best fifth at New Hampshire in last year’s race, topped the leaderboard with an average lap speed of 137.086 mph.

completed the top-five.

spun in Turn 3 and slammed into the wall, doing significant damage to his No. 11 Toyota.

“I just got loose,” Hamlin said about the incident. His Joe Gibbs Racing team will move to a backup car which means Hamlin will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

tag the wall in Turns 3 and 4 with the right-rear of his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. 

Newman's team decided after practice that they are also moving to a backup car and will have to start Sunday's race from the rear of the field as well.

.

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

12

27.784

 

 

137.086

2

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

10

27.827

0.043

0.043

136.874

3

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

10

27.827

0.043

0.000

136.874

4

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

9

27.839

0.055

0.012

136.815

5

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

9

27.844

0.060

0.005

136.791

6

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

13

27.849

0.065

0.005

136.766

7

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

9

27.853

0.069

0.004

136.746

8

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

11

27.869

0.085

0.016

136.668

9

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

13

27.904

0.120

0.035

136.497

10

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

26

27.932

0.148

0.028

136.360

11

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

10

27.945

0.161

0.013

136.296

12

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

10

27.988

0.204

0.043

136.087

13

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

11

28.002

0.218

0.014

136.019

14

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

10

28.009

0.225

0.007

135.985

15

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

10

28.018

0.234

0.009

135.941

16

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

8

28.039

0.255

0.021

135.839

17

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

13

28.061

0.277

0.022

135.733

18

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

13

28.066

0.282

0.005

135.709

19

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

11

28.070

0.286

0.004

135.689

20

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

11

28.107

0.323

0.037

135.511

21

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

10

28.110

0.326

0.003

135.496

22

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

18

28.179

0.395

0.069

135.164

23

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

13

28.212

0.428

0.033

135.006

24

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

12

28.247

0.463

0.035

134.839

25

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

17

28.325

0.541

0.078

134.468

26

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

24

28.409

0.625

0.084

134.070

27

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

10

28.438

0.654

0.029

133.933

28

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

10

28.447

0.663

0.009

133.891

29

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

13

28.607

0.823

0.160

133.142

30

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

11

28.636

0.852

0.029

133.007

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

7

28.772

0.988

0.136

132.379

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

3

28.874

1.090

0.102

131.911

33

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

21

28.890

1.106

0.016

131.838

34

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

5

29.539

1.755

0.649

128.941

35

51

United States
United States

 Andy Seuss 

 

Ford

12

29.945

2.161

0.406

127.193

36

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

18

30.144

2.360

0.199

126.354

37

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Chevrolet

1

4'26.384

3'58.600

3'56.240

14.298

