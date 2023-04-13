Elliott on time away from racing: ‘It’s kind of like a reset for me’
NASCAR.com's Kim Coon catches up with Chase Elliott about his time away from racing and his return to the track at Martinsville Speedway.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
Byron won the 2022 spring race at Martinsville and Larson is still looking for his first win at the track.
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick won at Richmond in 2022. They're among the favorites for Sunday's race.
Williams was ordered to park his car after debris from it caused a caution. He was unhappy with the decision and made a dramatic exit from the race.
Josh Williams was unhappy with NASCAR's order to park his car during the first part of Saturday's race.
