Elliott stays in top-10 of ESPN’s running back rankings for 2021

Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars since he was drafted No. 4 overall in 2016. His two rushing titles in his first three seasons put his name at the top of the list when it came to running backs across the league.

Just a year ago, Elliott was considered to be a top-five player at his position. However, his performance in 2020 changed that as he had the first down season of his career. While some look at his performance as the beginning of the end, Elliott is still respected at a high level by executives, coaches, and players league-wide as he came in at No. 7 on ESPN’s top 10 list for running backs.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Elliott’s ranking:

“Why Elliott fell in this year’s rankings is easy to answer: lack of juice. He has seven rushes of 20-plus yards since 2019 and zero runs of more than 40. That’s the worst explosive-play production on this list. Some personnel people believe Elliott appears less explosive on film since signing his $75 million extension before the 2019 season.”

The former No. 4 overall pick, like the rest of the team, couldn’t seem to get it going last season. He finished with just six rushing touchdowns, tying a career-low. Also, he had a career-worst 4.0 yards per rush and failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in a full season. However, according to Fowler, he’s still viewed by some teams as the same threat he was years ago.

“Some teams still view Elliott as the most natural downhill rusher in the game because of his combination of speed, power and balance.”

Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million extension back in March due to the evolution of his game since the 2018 season when the Cowboys acquired wide receiver, Amari Cooper. Despite his drop in production last season, some feel Elliott is still the engine that makes the Cowboy’s offense go.

“They need to give Zeke some of Dak’s money,” an AFC defensive coach said. “He scares you the most on that offense.”

That’s quite the praise for Elliott considering how his 2020 campaign panned out. But not everyone is still high on Elliott’s ability.

Story continues

“Doesn’t look the same, and he fumbles too much,” an NFC offensive coach said.

One thing has been for certain this offseason and that’s Elliott’s determination to get back his reputation as one of the NFL’s top runners. He’s been seen working with running backs guru Josh Hicks for the last several months. The workouts have been centered around Elliott being quicker with his feet and being explosive and elusive with the football.

Hicks has noticed the improvement in Elliott’s footwork since they began training together.

“When I first got him, to me, Zeke’s feet seemed a bit heavy,” Hicks said. “They were coming up and off the ground, but not as quick as we needed them to be.”

2021 isn’t the first time Elliott’s skills have been questioned. Last summer, an anonymous league coach ranked Elliott as the 11th best running back in the NFL.

“Very few breakout runs, doesn’t look as strong anymore. Feels like he’s about 60 to 70% of what he was.”

This was surprising considering Elliott finished fourth in rushing yards (1,357), fourth in rushing touchdowns (12), second in all-purpose yards (1,777), and first in 100-yard games (7) in 2019. However, coupling that with what is being said by many this offseason when it comes to Elliott, the regimen that he’s put himself through is understandable.

Hicks believes the two-time rushing champion has never worked more vigorously than he has this offseason as he prepares for his sixth year in the NFL.

“I don’t think Zeke has ever worked like this in the offseason,” Hicks said. “I could be mistaken. But me, personally, when it comes to my drills and what I do and how I do it, I know he hasn’t worked like this.”

There’s been no shortage of preparation on Elliott’s part as training camp for the Cowboys is set to commence next week in Oxnard, California. With his offensive line and Prescott back healthy, Elliott should return to the top-five status he had during his first four seasons.

