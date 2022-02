Associated Press

Scott McLaughlin circled qualifying as the area he had to improve upon in his second season of IndyCar. McLaughlin beat Team Penske teammate Will Power, one of the best qualifiers in series history, to win the pole Saturday for the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. Now that he's got the qualifying part down, McLaughlin will have to figure out how to lead an IndyCar field to green Sunday for the first time in his career.