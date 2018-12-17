Elliott says Cowboys' shut-out loss to Colts was embarrassing

Ezekiel Elliott was embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys' performance on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts shut down Dallas' offense and cruised to a 23-0 win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Elliott, who rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries in the game, discussed the team's play with reporters after the loss.

"We can't go out there and do that. We cannot. That is not us, at all," Elliott said, via NFL.com.

"It's embarrassing. We've got to be better than that, way better."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 206 yards and an interception against Indianapolis. He said the shutout hurt.

"Yeah, 100 per cent we've got to find ways to capitalise and score in the red zone," Prescott said, via ESPN. "We do that, we don't get shut out."

The Cowboys entered the matchup riding a five-game winning streak. Elliott said a loss like that was needed.

"I think it's better for us in the grand scheme of the season, and I think we needed to get put in check," Elliott said. "I think we needed a reality check and we needed a reminder that we still have a lot of ball left."

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 8-6 this season. They will face the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.