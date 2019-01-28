Elliott Sadler reveals offseason regimen, says he's 'ready for the NASCAR season' With fewer than two weeks until racing activities begin at Daytona International Speedway for the start of the 2019 NASCAR season, drivers are doing their best to cram in their last-minute fitness workouts -- and film them. Well, Elliott Sadler just ain't here for that. The recently-retired driver chimed in on the social media craze […]

With fewer than two weeks until racing activities begin at Daytona International Speedway for the start of the 2019 NASCAR season, drivers are doing their best to cram in their last-minute fitness workouts — and film them.

Well, Elliott Sadler just ain’t here for that.

The recently-retired driver chimed in on the social media craze of drivers posting videos of themselves running through grueling workouts to prepare for the demands of a long season. He then showed off his own current, very dad-like regimen sitting in what appears to be a breakfast establishment of some kind.

Classic Sadler right there.

And of course, almost as it it were on cue, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola drove Sadler’s point home just 48 minutes later.

While the guys are getting our race cars ready for 2019, I‘m working on getting me ready. pic.twitter.com/PeVNA8zxdO — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) January 28, 2019

Just look at those burpees. There’s no doubting Almirola will be ready for the Daytona 500 (Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX), and Sadler will be ready to watch it.

(Likely in his La-Z-Boy, with a plate of bacon by his side. Just the way retirement should be. Chee-ahs!)