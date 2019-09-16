Elliott Sadler drives No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro to 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Elliott Sadler finished 10th in the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Christopher Bell finishing second, and Brandon Jones placing third. Cole Custer took fourth place, followed by Justin Allgaier in the No. 5 spot.

Bell won both Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Sadler qualified in eighth position at 179.146 mph.

The 22nd-year driver has tallied 13 career victories, 106 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 227 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and 20 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 13 lead changes.

With Reddick driving to victory in Richard Childress’ Camaro, Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 933 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 933. Ford sits at No. 3 with 919 points on the season.

