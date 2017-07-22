Elliott Sadler continues to lead Xfinity points standings after Indy

Elliott Sadler still leads the Xfinity Series point standings after finishing fourth in the Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sadler led 22 laps from the pole and won Stage 2, bringing his total of playoff points to five.

Even though he has no wins this season, Sadler has a 40-point lead over his JR Motorsports teammate William Byron, who won his third race of the year. Byron now has 17 playoff points.

Justin Allgaier is third (-133), followed by Brenna Poole (-192) and Daniel Hemric (-207).

