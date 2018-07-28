Elliott Sadler captures Xfinity pole position at Iowa

Veteran Elliott Sadler earned his first pole position of the season, besting Cole Custer and Christopher Bell in Xfinity Series qualifying Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

It’s the 18th career pole in Xfinity for the JR Motorsports driver and his first since a year ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’ve been fast since we’ve unloaded,” Sadler told NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman. “Just proud of my guys. This is one of our playoff cars. We decided to bring it here to give us a good opportunity to win.”

Kyle Benjamin was fourth, and Tyler Reddick took fifth.

The Xfinity race will begin at 5:20 p.m. on NBCSN.

