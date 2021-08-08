Elliott after runner-up finish at Watkins Glen: ‘Too many mistakes’
Chase Elliott finishes runner up to his teammate, Kyle Larson, after starting in the rear for Sunday's race at Watkins Glen.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Detroit Lions d-lineman Alex Karras was a looming force in the 1960s. So why did it take so long for him to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
All the highlights from the Packers Family Night scrimmage at Lambeau Field, including big plays and funny moments.
In their joint practice with the LA Rams, maligned Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was quite good.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
Former #Chiefs DC Bill Cowher is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he thanked the late Marty Schottenheimer in his enshrinement speech.
