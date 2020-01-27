Elliott to run new UniFirst paint scheme in 2020

A brand new paint scheme was revealed Monday for Chase Elliott’s 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will sport a UniFirst look as its primary sponsor for three races: Phoenix Raceway in March, the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May and the NASCAR Playoffs event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September. UniFirst will be an associate sponsor for Elliott in all other 2020 races.

This partnership continues a multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports. It‘ll be the first season Elliott adorns the livery, though. Teammate William Byron‘s No. 24 Chevrolet represented UniFirst in three races in 2019, with a highlighted fifth-place finish at Kansas Speedway in the postseason.

2020 Elliottunifirst

UniFirst supplies work clothing and uniforms to Hendrick Motorsports, along with Hendrick Automotive Group.