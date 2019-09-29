Elliott rebounds from crash to win NASCAR Cup Series Roval thriller
Chase Elliott crashed and then won an action-packed NASCAR Cup race at the Charlotte Roval as playoff positions for the round of 12 were decided.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver led home team-mate Alex Bowman, who secured his place in the next round of the post-season with the result.
It was very nearly a different story for Elliott though.
He had been the quickest driver for much of the 109-lap race and won stage two, but a lock-up on a restart early in the final segment of the race sent him careering into the barrier at Turn 1.
The damage from the shunt was minimal however, and Elliott was able to once again capitalise on his Chevrolet's strong pace to move up from 37th to the lead in 37 laps after passing both Martin Truex Jr and Kevin Harvick - the latter had assumed the lead after Elliott's mistake and had led much of the final stage.
Harvick eventually finished third behind Bowman, with Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, and polesitter William Byron all getting by Truex late on.
Last year's Roval winner Ryan Blaney finished eighth, ahead of Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano who completed the top-10.
There was nine caution periods in the race, including one for a spinning Bubba Wallace, who was turned by Bowman in retaliation for being 'flipped off'.
The feud continued after the race with Wallace throwing a drink over a fatigued Bowman. Many of the caution periods came as a result of spins at the newly-reprofiled back stretch chicane, although not every spin at that part of the track resulted in a yellow flag in what was an evening of questionable calls from race control.
A single red flag was also brought out in the closing laps of the race while fluid from backmarker Garrett Smithley's car was cleaned up.
The stoppage was made to prevent the race from losing any more green flag laps. During the red flag period, Kyle Busch elected to retire from the race.
At that point he was three laps down due to an earlier flat tyre, but had already secured his playoff spot.
Following the conclusion of the first stage of the race, Bush, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski all locked themselves into the next stage of playoffs in addition to Truex and Harvick who had already been confirmed to advance.
Elliott's stage two win also locked him in on points, although his overall win cemented that. Stage one winner Kyle Larson also advanced, along with Bowman, whose second-place finish in the race proved key to his playoff ambitions.
While running in second place he looked set to miss out on advancing by a single point until Ryan Newman, who he was battling with in the standings, missed a chicane while fending off Aric Almirola further down the field in the closing stages of the race.
The result left Bowman and Almirola equal on points, but with the tiebreaker being the best race result in the round, Bowman's second place in this race clinched it.
Blaney advanced with 10th place in the standings. His position hung in the balance during the race after he slowed with damage.
William Byron and Clint Bowyer claimed the final two advancement spots at the expense of Almirola, Newman, Kurt Busch, and Erik Jones who needed to win this weekend to advance, but retired on lap 24 with a punctured radiator.
Result - 109 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3h20m58.s
2
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3.024s
3
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
4.325s
4
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
6.044s
5
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
6.638s
6
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
7.775s
7
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
8.742s
8
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
9.440s
9
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
9.843s
10
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
10.310s
11
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
10.828s
12
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
12.109s
13
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
12.273s
14
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
12.441s
15
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
12.971s
16
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
13.980s
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
18.346s
18
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
19.502s
19
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
19.655s
20
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
20.170s
21
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
21.837s
22
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
26.180s
23
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
27.131s
24
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
27.741s
25
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
28.084s
26
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
28.819s
27
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
29.236s
28
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
29.685s
29
J.J. Yeley
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
30.619s
30
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
31.043s
31
Joe Nemechek
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
40.549s
32
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
46.637s
33
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
46.638s
34
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
1 Lap
35
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
1 Lap
36
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
Axle
37
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
Suspension
38
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
Suspension
39
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
Electrical
40
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
Accident
