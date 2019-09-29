Elliott rebounds from crash to win NASCAR Cup Series Roval thriller

Dominik Wilde
Autosport
Elliott rebounds from crash to win Roval thriller
Elliott rebounds from crash to win Roval thriller

Chase Elliott crashed and then won an action-packed NASCAR Cup race at the Charlotte Roval as playoff positions for the round of 12 were decided.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver led home team-mate Alex Bowman, who secured his place in the next round of the post-season with the result.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It was very nearly a different story for Elliott though.

He had been the quickest driver for much of the 109-lap race and won stage two, but a lock-up on a restart early in the final segment of the race sent him careering into the barrier at Turn 1.

The damage from the shunt was minimal however, and Elliott was able to once again capitalise on his Chevrolet's strong pace to move up from 37th to the lead in 37 laps after passing both Martin Truex Jr and Kevin Harvick - the latter had assumed the lead after Elliott's mistake and had led much of the final stage.

Harvick eventually finished third behind Bowman, with Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, and polesitter William Byron all getting by Truex late on.

Last year's Roval winner Ryan Blaney finished eighth, ahead of Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano who completed the top-10.

There was nine caution periods in the race, including one for a spinning Bubba Wallace, who was turned by Bowman in retaliation for being 'flipped off'.

Elliott rebounds from crash to win Roval thriller
Elliott rebounds from crash to win Roval thriller

The feud continued after the race with Wallace throwing a drink over a fatigued Bowman. Many of the caution periods came as a result of spins at the newly-reprofiled back stretch chicane, although not every spin at that part of the track resulted in a yellow flag in what was an evening of questionable calls from race control.

A single red flag was also brought out in the closing laps of the race while fluid from backmarker Garrett Smithley's car was cleaned up.

The stoppage was made to prevent the race from losing any more green flag laps. During the red flag period, Kyle Busch elected to retire from the race.

At that point he was three laps down due to an earlier flat tyre, but had already secured his playoff spot.

Following the conclusion of the first stage of the race, Bush, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski all locked themselves into the next stage of playoffs in addition to Truex and Harvick who had already been confirmed to advance.

Elliott's stage two win also locked him in on points, although his overall win cemented that. Stage one winner Kyle Larson also advanced, along with Bowman, whose second-place finish in the race proved key to his playoff ambitions.

While running in second place he looked set to miss out on advancing by a single point until Ryan Newman, who he was battling with in the standings, missed a chicane while fending off Aric Almirola further down the field in the closing stages of the race.

The result left Bowman and Almirola equal on points, but with the tiebreaker being the best race result in the round, Bowman's second place in this race clinched it.

Blaney advanced with 10th place in the standings. His position hung in the balance during the race after he slowed with damage.

William Byron and Clint Bowyer claimed the final two advancement spots at the expense of Almirola, Newman, Kurt Busch, and Erik Jones who needed to win this weekend to advance, but retired on lap 24 with a punctured radiator.

Elliott rebounds from crash to win Roval thriller
Elliott rebounds from crash to win Roval thriller

Result - 109 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3h20m58.s

2

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3.024s

3

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

4.325s

4

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

6.044s

5

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

6.638s

6

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

7.775s

7

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

8.742s

8

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

9.440s

9

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

9.843s

10

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

10.310s

11

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

10.828s

12

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

12.109s

13

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

12.273s

14

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

12.441s

15

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

12.971s

16

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

13.980s

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

18.346s

18

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

19.502s

19

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19.655s

20

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

20.170s

21

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

21.837s

22

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

26.180s

23

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

27.131s

24

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

27.741s

25

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

28.084s

26

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

28.819s

27

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

29.236s

28

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

29.685s

29

J.J. Yeley

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

30.619s

30

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

31.043s

31

Joe Nemechek

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

40.549s

32

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

46.637s

33

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

46.638s

34

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

1 Lap

35

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

1 Lap

36

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

Axle

37

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

Suspension

38

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

Suspension

39

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

Electrical

40

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

Accident

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next