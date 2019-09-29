Elliott rallies for Roval win as Bowman squeaks into Round of 12

Chase Elliott recovered from a mid-race incident to take the lead with five laps remaining in the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday and capture his third victory of the season in a wild playoff elimination race that saw the final driver in the playoff field advance by a single point.

Elliott’s sixth career victory was also his third road course win in his four seasons in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He led a race-high 35 laps.

Four drivers were eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs as the Round of 16 was trimmed to 12, with Ryan Newman, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones not advancing in the postseason.

Newman was the unlucky driver one point below the cutline, his position solidified when he drove through the chicane with three laps remaining, and he had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Alex Bowman was the driver one point on the good side, finishing second at the Roval with a late-race charge. Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Elliott appeared headed toward an easy win when on a Lap 64 restart, he approached Turn 1 with too much speed and skidded straight into the wall, head on. He had led 28 laps at that point.

Elliott already had clinched a spot in the Round of 12 by then, though he rallied for the victory.

Other playoff drivers weren’t as lucky. Trouble struck early when the caution came out on Lap 22 as Bowman, Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones went spinning entering Turn 1. Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch also were involved in the incident.

Jones, who entered the race 45 points below the cutline and the last of the 16-driver playoff field, sustained enough damage to his No. 20 Toyota to end his day.

“We just had three really bad weeks, some of our own doing, today not really of our own doing,” Jones told NBC.

The wreck also landed Bowman outside the Round of 12 field for most of the race until a furious late-race charge paired with a sub-par showing from Almirola and Newman allowed him to squeak in.

Newman stalled on pit road with 19 laps remaining, causing him to lose several positions and drop all the way to 25th place. He spun out two laps later when caught in an incident with Denny Hamlin and Ryan Preece, and had to come to pit road for repairs and new tires, thus finding himself deep in the running order. He was on the good side of the playoff cutline until his late-race chicane mistake, however.

The race featured 11 cautions and one red flag. Kyle Larson won Stage 1 while Elliott won Stage 2.

