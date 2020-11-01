Elliott into playoff finals with NASCAR Cup Martinsville win, Harvick out

Chase Elliott booked his place in the NASCAR Cup playoffs final with victory at Phoenix, as regular season champion Kevin Harvick was eliminated in a thrilling conclusion to the race.

Elliott will be joined in the Phoenix finale by 2018 champion Joey Logano, 2012 title-winner Brad Keselowski and 2010 runner-up and triple Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.

A William Byron spin on Lap 450 of 500 around the 0.526-mile Martinsville track bunched the field together, as Harvick, Hamlin and Keselowski all sought a transition spot to Phoenix next Sunday after various calamities throughout the race.

Harvick, who has claimed nine race wins in 2020 was in the worst position of the trio, his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang machine suffering a puncture early on, relegating him to backmarker status for much of the race - and an afternoon spent fighting for the free pass position on caution restarts.

The SHR driver finally did get back on the lead lap on Lap 399, as Keselowski's fortunes then took a negative turn, as the #2 Team Penske was slapped with a pit-lane speeding penalty, dropping him to the rear.

With Elliott and Martin Truex Jr swapping the lead among themselves (with the leader in a provisional transition spot whilst the other dropped below the cut-line line), attention switched to fourth place in the standings as Keselowski and Harvick fought back through the midfield pack.

By Lap 470, Keselowski had got himself up to eighth, as Harvick toiled down in 13th, behind Matt DiBenedetto's Wood Brothers entry, as it became evident that Hamlin was being dragged into the battle to advance - the stage one winner also running on the fringes of the top 10.

On Lap 496, with just four to run, the trio were separated by just a single point, with Keselowski - now running in fourth after passing Alex Bowman - and Hamlin in the black, with Harvick - who entered the race 42 points above the bubble - on the outside.

Going onto the final tour, Harvick needed to pass reigning champion Kyle Busch for the crucial point that would have handed him a spot in the 'Championship 4' on countback against Hamlin, by dint of having the best finish in the semi-final round (second at Kansas).

Rounding the final corner, Harvick dived to the inside in a self-described "last-ditch effort", tagging the door of Busch's Toyota Camry, spinning both and leaving Harvick facing the wrong way up against the pit-wall.

He was classified in 17th place and missed the cut-off as Keselowski and Hamlin squeaked through. It is the first time the regular season champion has not made the championship race since Harvick himself in 2016.

Up front, after Truex's challenge was ended with 25 laps to go, Elliott cruised to a comfortable victory to book the first appearance by a Hendrick Motorsports driver in the finale since Jimmie Johnson in 2016 - when he won his record-equalling seventh Cup crown.

Elliott's fourth of the season, 10th of his career and first at Martinsville was fortunate after NASCAR rescinded a penalty for a pit-road infringement after a crew member jumped the wall too early.

The #9 was due to fall to the rear on the subsequent restart, but because the jackman returned and touched the pit-wall without working on the car, as per regulations, the penalty was quickly scrubbed.

Ryan Blaney headed home the Penske fleet in second, with team-mates Logano and Keselowski in third and fourth.

Kurt Busch did have an outside bet of advancing to Phoenix, but the Chip Ganassi driver needed a win, entering the race 81 points below the bubble.

Despite looking feisty in the early stages, Busch's challenge to add to his 2004 title ended with fifth-place, just ahead of fellow Chevrolet Camaro driver Bowman.

Harvick's SHR team-mates Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer - who clashed twice in the race - took seventh and eighth, with Kyle Busch in ninth despite the Harvick contact as DiBenedetto rounded out the top 10 on his Ford Mustang.

Hamlin was 11th as Truex Jr thanked his team for their season's efforts as the #19 JGR driver tried to struggle on with that loose tyre that took him out of advancing contention. He was classified in 22nd, with Johnson placing in 30th, five laps down having suffered a puncture late on in his penultimate full-time Cup race.

NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville results - 500 laps

Pos Driver Team Car Laps Gap 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 500 3h40m27.s 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 500 6.577s 3 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 500 8.034s 4 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 500 8.456s 5 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 500 9.985s 6 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 500 10.046s 7 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 500 10.102s 8 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 500 12.859s 9 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 500 15.71s 10 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford 500 16.641s 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 500 17.712s 12 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 500 18.328s 13 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 500 19.064s 14 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 500 19.104s 15 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing Toyota 500 20.632s 16 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 500 21.856s 17 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 500 30.888s 18 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 499 1 Lap 19 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 499 1 Lap 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 499 1 Lap 21 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 499 1 Lap 22 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 499 1 Lap 23 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 498 2 Laps 24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 498 2 Laps 25 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 498 2 Laps 26 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports Ford 498 2 Laps 27 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 497 3 Laps 28 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 497 3 Laps 29 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota 495 5 Laps 30 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 495 5 Laps 31 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 494 6 Laps 32 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet 490 10 Laps 33 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet 489 11 Laps 34 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing Ford 447 Electrical 35 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 439 Accident 36 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Ford 422 Electrical 37 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 184 Accident 38 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford 146 Accident 39 Garrett Smithley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 100 Electrical





