Elliott, others looking to make playoff push at Michigan International Speedway

CAMBRIDGE TWP. — This weekend would be a great time for Chase Elliott to break through at Michigan International Speedway for the first time in his career.

The seven-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran and 2020 Cup Series champion finds himself in 20th in the standings, four spots outside of the playoff, and without an automatic qualifying victory on the season.

Chase Elliott sits in his car before qualifying Saturday for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

"My stance has been the same since I've got back (from a broken leg)," he said. "I think we need to win. I think gaining a lot of points and contending for wins is very much one in the same. It's not coincidence the guys high in points have race wins. Those two things go hand-in-hand."

Top-10 finishes at MIS have gone hand-in-hand with the driver of the No. 9 Chevy from Hendrick Motorsports.

In his 12 starts at MIS, he's finished in the top-10 ten times with three second-place finishes. All three of those runner-up finishes came in his first three attempts in Michigan, but since his best finish is seventh.

"The place has a lot of grip and is still very fast," Elliott said. "It hasn't really seemed to change and we'll see if it's any different this weekend, but I kind of doubt it."

Another driver on the outside looking in his rookie Ty Gibbs.

Gibbs is 17th and 18 points behind the playoff line without a victory. The No. 54 Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing driver does have a win at MIS as he took the Xfinity Series race a season ago and then 10th in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

"We had a really good car here last year and thought we did a really good job," Gibbs said. "I really like this track, it's really fun and I feel like you're hammering down the whole time. It's really fast, a really cool place and fun to race here."

Rochester native Brad Keselowski is in good position in the standings in 14th, but he hasn't quite guaranteed a spot in the playoff without a win.

The driver of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford has two poles at MIS to go with three runner-up finishes, seven top-five finishes and 13 top-10s.

"We're not in a bad spot," Keselowski said. "It would take three new winners for us to get knocked out. It's possible, but probably not likely. We got to go out and perform because you can't take anything for granted."

Qualifying

Christopher Bell climbs out of his car after qualifying Saturday for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The Toyotas' speed was on full display in qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 with Christopher Bell's No. 20 taking the pole for Joe Gibbs Racing with a top speed of 193.382.

"I feel excellent about what I have," Bell said. "I feel fast and balanced and that's what it's all about here at Michigan."

His teammate, Gibbs, was first in the group stage and took third behind Ross Chastain's No. 1 Ford. Martin Truex Jr. took fifth in qualifying in his No. 19 Toyota, he announced following qualifying he will be re-signing with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Chris Buescher (No. 17 Ford) took fourth with Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford) taking sixth, followed by William Byron (No. 24 Chevy), Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevy), Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford) and Elliott to round out the top-10 to start Sunday's race.

Gragson suspended

Rookie Noah Gragson, who drives the No. 42 Chevy for Legacy Motor Club, has been suspended by his team and NASCAR indefinitely following a series of social media posts.

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson.," a release said. "Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

Josh Berry will fill in for the No. 42 car in Gragson's absence. Berry was fifth in the Xfinity Series going into the Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday and won the pole at the MIS race.

Hall of Fame

Driver Jimmie Johnson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Quicken Loans 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Johnson won his first career Sprint Cup race at MIS.

On Thursday, the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class was announced with a dynamic duo headling the class.

Seven time Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson will be inducted alongside his longtime crew chief, Chad Knaus.

"I wouldn’t say there was doubt, but it was great to hear my name called,” Johnson said in a press release. "They had so many key moments to this 19-year career I had which have led to this opportunity in the Hall and those emotions just started running through my brain, through my mind. And then right in front of me was Brooke and Chad (Knaus), and to see so many images with Chad and I together, I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh, I hope he gets in, right?’

"That’s the other component to this that I was really hopeful for. A lot of very deserving names on the ballot. I am a bit biased and very thankful that Chad and I are going in together.”

A 10-time winner, Donnie Allison, is also going to be inducted.

“I felt like maybe one day down the road" he said in the release. "I might get inducted. It’s probably the culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of luck and a lot of patience by that lady (his wife Pat)."

Janet Guthrie will also be honored. She was the first woman to race in the Daytona 500 in 1977 and also raced in the Indianapolis 500 in the same year.

