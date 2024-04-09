Elliott Obatoyinbo: Newcastle Falcons full-back signs new two-year deal with club

Elliott Obatoyinbo made 18 appearances during his debut season for Newcastle Falcons [Getty Images]

Newcastle Falcons full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo has signed a new two-year deal with the Premiership side.

The 25-year-old initially joined on a short-term deal from Saracens in 2022 and later signed a contract extension to run until the end of 2023-24.

Since his move to Kingston Park he has made 33 appearances and scored three tries for the Falcons.

"I love the guys here and I've made some great friends, so that part of it was a no-brainer," he said.

"On the rugby side [director of rugby] Steve Diamond has come in, our performances have already been a lot better and I really want to be a part of the Falcons' journey moving forward."

Diamond added: "He's a great pro who has impressed me a lot since I arrived at the club.

"He's very good under the high ball, he's strong in attack and it's great news for us that he has decided to stay with the Falcons as we look to move the club forward."