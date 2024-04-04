Elliott Hewitt: Mansfield defender buzzing to be back after injury

Elliott Hewitt joined Mansfield from Grimsby in 2021 [Getty Images]

Mansfield Town defender Elliott Hewitt says he is "buzzing" to be back fit again after 11 months out with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Hewitt returned to action in the defeat against fellow League Two promotion contenders Wrexham on 29 March.

But he only lasted two minutes before he had to go off with a split lip after a late challenge by James McLean.

"It wasn't the best of starts," 29-year-old Hewitt told BBC Radio Nottingham.

But he said it was just a minor blip in comparison to almost a year in recovery, which was "long, frustrating, tough, boring and lonely".

"The treatment was pretty straightforward," he added. "I've not had any major setbacks. I've hit all my targets. It went well and I'm buzzing to be back."

Now he hopes to be able to play a telling role for boss Nigel Clough with just six games remaining in the regular season.

Clough's Stags are second in the table, four points behind leaders Stockport County and with games in hand on both Wrexham and MK Dons, who are third and fourth respectively.

Hewitt said although he was unable to play his part, seeing the team perform so admirably has been a "pleasure".

"Obviously I wanted to be out there, but the lads have been flying," he added. "It's been amazing to watch.

"We're right up there with a chance. Obviously we had a little blip against Wrexham, and against Colchester we weren't great. Hopefully that's behind us and we can kick on."