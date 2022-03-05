Elliott, Harvick teams among five to lose crew members for multiple inspection failures

The teams of Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick were among five teams that had a crew member ejected and lost pit selection for failing pre-qualifying inspection multiple times ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Las Vegas weekend schedule | Qualifying order for Las Vegas | This week’s paint schemes

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Harvick, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Elliott, the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford of Harrison Burton, the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Todd Gilliland and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Josh Bilicki were the five teams with inspection infractions.

Car chiefs Robert Smith (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford), Matt Barndt (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet), Cody Sauls (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford), Tony Manzer (No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford) and engineer Nicholas Sowa (No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet) were the crew members ejected.

Cup cars will be on track for practice at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the 1.5-mile track ahead of group qualifying at 2:15 p.m. ET.