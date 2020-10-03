Elliott Fry will replace Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo in Week 4

The Falcons haven’t even wrapped up their final practice of the week and already three starters have been ruled out for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Packers on Monday Night Football.

Safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen won’t play, while kicker Younghoo Koo will miss the game with a groin injury. Plus the team will be without CB A.J. Terrell, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Replacing Neal and Allen will be Damontae Kazee and rookie Jaylinn Hawkins. Atlanta signed former undrafted free agent kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad earlier this week in anticipation of Koo missing time.

Fry has very little experience, but the coaching staff expressed confidence in him on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Quinn says Elliott Fry is a player they have confidence in at kicker with Younghoe Koo being ruled out. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) October 3, 2020





The Falcons tried to replace veteran Matt Bryant entering the 2019 season, but struggled to find a decent kicker and wound up signing Bryant again before Week 1.

Koo emerged after the bye week last season was one of the few bright spots that helped the team win six of its final eight games. Check back for more practice updates later this afternoon.

