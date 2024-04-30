Elliott formally signs contract to return to Cowboys; will wear No. 21 again

Ezekiel Elliott is officially a Dallas Cowboy again, and it’s just like he never left… right down to the jersey he’ll be wearing.

“It feels great to be home,” he said Tuesday. “I definitely missed everyone here, definitely missed the building, definitely missed Cowboys Nation. It’s exciting to be back and get this thing going.”

The veteran running back put pen to paper at The Star in Frisco, formally signing the one-year deal worth up to a reported $3 million, with $2 million of it guaranteed.

That price tag is more commensurate with what the team can likely expect to get out of the two-time rushing champ, as opposed to the decline in stats that began soon after he signed the 2019 contract that made him one of the highest-paid rushers in league history.

Elliott will turn 29 in July, and he believes he can still be a starter. He joined the Patriots in 2023 to be part of a rotation but had to assume starting duties there after Rhamondre Stevenson went down.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saw that and feels Elliott can return to a prominent role in Dallas, too. He’s by far the most battle-tested ballcarrier in the building, leading a group that includes Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Snoop Conner, Malik Davis, and brand-new UDFA Nathaniel Peat.

Elliott is seen by most as still a viable option in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and his pass-blocking skills remain unquestioned. But how he’ll actually be used in Mike McCarthy’s second season as the Cowboys’ offensive play-caller will no doubt be a question that’s asked all summer long.

What we do know is that Elliott is back, and he’ll be rocking the No. 21 jersey that he sold shiploads of during his first stint with the club. (He wore No. 15- his college digits- in New England, while free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore adopted the No. 21 for Dallas last season.)

Elliott was a fan favorite for seven years, and now fans won’t even have to buy new jerseys to show their love for Zeke when he and the Cowboys take the field in 2024.

