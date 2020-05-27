Elliott bows after capturing 'Busch bounty' at Charlotte

Chase Elliott had some fun after his “Busch bounty” win in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 200 by taking a page from the Kyle Busch celebration playbook.

Elliott said in his post-race interview it was a spur-of-the-moment action and not a knock on the driver who he had a run-in with at Darlington Raceway last Wednesday in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Both parties chatted after that, and Busch swung by Elliott’s car after his close defeat in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 to offer encouragement.

RELATED: Elliott wins North Carolina Education Lottery 200

“Hopefully no one gets their feelings hurt over it,” Elliott said. “But if they do, they do. Whatever.”

In his post-race press conference, Busch quipped that “intimation is the strongest form of flattery. That’s cute.”

The $100,000 “Busch Bounty” prize was set by Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, who each placed $50,000 in the pot for an eligible Cup Series driver who could best Busch in a Gander Trucks race. The six-figure payday was to be donated to the COVID-19 relief effort of the winning driver‘s choice.