Elliott blames fumbles for disastrous Cowboys loss: ‘I need to figure it out’
Ezekiel Elliott was clearly the centerpiece of the Cowboys’ offensive game plan going in to Monday night’s game against Arizona. Of the team’s first fifteen offensive plays, Elliott’s number was called ten times. But when he fumbled the ball away on touches No. 9 and 10, turnovers that directly resulted in two Cardinals touchdowns, the game plan had to change. After the humiliating 38-10 home loss, the running back placed the blame squarely on his own shoulders. I’m supposed to be a guy this team can rely on. I’m supposed to be a guy that this team can lean on when times get rough.