Elliot Cadeau ranks among top freshmen in the country

College basketball season officially kicks off next week.

Yes, you read that right.

Ever since the unexpected UConn-San Diego State National Championship matchup, fans have been itching to see their favorite teams get back on the court.

UNC fans, in particular, will get to see their favorite team in action on Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. against Radford. The Tar Heels bring back their two best players in Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis, while also sporting a few newcomers.

One of those newcomers is freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau, the highly-touted recruit projected to take over for Caleb Love.

Cadeau, the ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year who split his high-school basketball years between Bergen Catholic and Link Academy, was recently tabbed a Top 10 Freshman by college basketball analyst/correspondent Andy Katz.

Cadeau rings in at five, behind a pair of fellow freshman stars in D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards.

Cadeau should fit right into and immediately benefit the Tar Heels‘ offense, as he can score at a decent clip (10.9 points per game last year) and pass super-efficiently (GEICO Nationals-record 29 assists in three games). Looking at his assist totals alone (7.6 per game last year), he’s much more of a team player than Caleb Love.

Carolina already has another point guard in sophomore Seth Trimble on its roster. Trimble has apparently improved his game in the offseason – if that’s the case, we could see him play valuable minutes behind Cadeau.

There’s one thing we know for sure – Cadeau is that dude. There are just four more days until we watch him in live game action.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire