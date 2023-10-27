Elliot Cadeau named ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year

With the 2023-24 college basketball season starting in under two weeks, basketball is right around the corner. For the North Carolina Tar Heels, they are hoping to avoid a repeat of last season when they failed to make the NCAA Tournament as the preseason number one.

Hubert Davis and his team will have a new look when they tip off in a few weeks as they were very active in the transfer portal. They also welcomed in a two-man recruiting class for 2023 including five-star guard Elliot Cadeau.

Cadeau opted to reclass into 2023 from the 2024 cycle, joining UNC earlier than expected. And now, he’s earning some preseason recognition.

Following the 2023 ACC Tipoff event, the media voted for the All-ACC preseason teams, the predictions and more. Cadeau was named the preseason Rookie of the Year for the conference:

ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 40 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 6

Caleb Foster, Duke, 3

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 1

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 1

Cadeau beat out a pair of Duke freshmen in Jared McCain and Caleb Foster as well as Boston College’s Donald Hand Jr. and Pitt’s Carlton Carrington.

The guard should have a big role early on for the Tar Heels as he’s expected to be a key piece in the rotation for Davis’ team. A big season from Cadeau will likely mean a big season for the Tar Heels, too.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire