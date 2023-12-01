Elliot Cadeau draws praise from college analyst

North Carolina freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau put together one of his best games so far on the early season. While he only scored five points in the win over Tennessee, Cadeau ran UNC’s offense like a vintage point guard.

Cadeau had 10 assists and 0 turnovers in the win, helping facilitate the basketball and run Hubert Davis’ offense like it’s supposed to be run.

And after the game, Cadeau earned some praise from the national media for his performance. Analyst Jon Rothstein praised Cadeau’s game and compared him to a former UNC great.

“I will say this, this is the first time since the 2022 Final Four game against Duke where North Carolina won a game in a big spot where it looked like North Carolina. A dominant performance against the best defensive team in college basketball,” Rothstein said. “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. Elliot Cadeau is the best passing point guard North Carolina has had since Kendall Marshall.”

That’s some HIGH praise from someone like Rothstein. You can watch the segment below:

"Elliot Cadeau is the best passing point guard that North Carolina has had since Kendall Marshall." —@JonRothstein on the @UNC_Basketball guard pic.twitter.com/Summ0Nlsjn — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 30, 2023

If Cadeau can play like this the rest of the season, the Tar Heels will be a tough team to beat.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire