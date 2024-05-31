CT softball star hits, pitches her team into a spot in the Class L semifinals

ELLINGTON – Ellington’s junior pitcher Cam Fisher said she had been in a bit of a hitting slump this season.

But lately, she’s been breaking out of it and Friday in a Class L softball quarterfinal against seventh-seeded Bristol Eastern, she broke out in a big way. Fisher had her only hit, a three-run home run over the outfield fence in a six-run third inning for the Knights, and Ellington won 9-0.

The second-seeded Knights (22-2) will face No. 3 St. Joseph, a 6-0 winner over Law Friday, either Monday or Tuesday in a semifinal game at a site to be determined.

“Her bat was good early in the year then she was in a pretty bad slump,” Ellington coach Tom Gordon said. “But the bat is coming back now, which is the right time of year.”

On the mound, Fisher also had 16 strikeouts and had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning when she gave up a single to Emily Valentine. She also hit one batter and had two walks but other than that, she was dominant.

“We knew as soon as they figured out they couldn’t hit her, they’d go to the short game and bunt and she had a really good riseball today which pretty much counteracted their short game,” Gordon said. “I know they’re a good bunting team.”

Senior Bryanna Cromwell went 4 for 4 and drove in two runs. Freshman Tyla Gambacorta had three hits and scored a run for the Knights.

Ellington scored twice in the first inning but broke the game open in the third, scoring the six runs and batting around. Keyleigh Flaherty, Kat Czyz and Cromwell doubled in succession, Gambacorta singled and then Fisher cleared the bases with her home run over the center field fence and Ellington led 8-0.

“We love to feed off our energy,” Cromwell said. “When we’re on, everyone’s on and everyone’s loud and cheering and everyone just feeds off it.”

The Knights scored their final run in the sixth.

Last year, Ellington lost to Masuk in the Class L semifinal, 7-0. Masuk is undefeated, top-seeded in Class L, has won the last five Class L titles and will play its quarterfinal game against Mercy Saturday.

The Knights have eight seniors

“I want to go far,” Fisher said. “A lot of people are leaving. We just want to go out with a bang.”