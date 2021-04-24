Ellington rides more strong pitching to victory

Apr. 24—Ellington High pitcher Ethan Sgarlata threw 4Ï scoreless innings against Bolton on Thursday.

Ryan Delaney threw up seven zeroes against Granby on Friday.

Delaney threw a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out 12, as the Knights cruised to a 7-0 NCCC victory on their home field.

A Delaney RBI single and Cole Hurlburt sacrifice fly gave Ellington a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Knights added one run in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Hurlburt, Mike Bontempto, and Matt Mateya each had two hits for the Knights (4-2). Granby falls to 1-4.

SOMERS 17, BOLTON 0. In Bolton, Shawn Gentilcore and Troy Maia combined on a no-hitter in Somers' five-inning NCCC win. Gentilcore went four innings, striking out five, with Maia getting the final three outs.

Gentilcore also homered and doubled for the Spartans (4-2). Tommy Lesco and Alex Grenier each had two hits and scored twice with Kaede Wood chipping in two hits. Bolton is 0-5.

WINDSOR LOCKS 9, SMSA 2. In Windsor Locks, Michael Jubrey went 3-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored to lead the Raiders to a NCCC victory.

Ryan Martineau added three RBIs for the Raiders (2-2). Dalton Wright went the distance, giving up one earned run on four hits to pick up the win.

Jayden Dombrowki took the loss. The sophomore gave up three runs on four hits and struck out two in three innings of work. Gabriel Custodio drove in a run for the Tigers (2-2).

EAST GRANBY 4, STAFFORD 3. In Stafford, Liam Flanagan drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to force in the tie-breaking run and East Granby held on for the NCCC win.

The Crusaders (4-1) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first only to see the Bulldogs (1-3) get one back in the bottom of the frame on a Nic Houle RBI double and tie it in the fourth on a two-run single by Yon Ohayon.

CANTON 23, SUFFIELD 18. In Suffield, Nate Lincoln went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and five runs scored to lead the Warriors to a NCCC victory.

Story continues

Connor Clement added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors (5-0).

Sam Beaudoin was saddled with the loss. Ethan Ryan went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats (2-1). Mason Ferrari and Max Beaudoin each added three hits and two RBIs.

RHAM 10, TOLLAND 0. In Hebron, Matt Milone fired a two-hitter, striking out 12, as RHAM posted the CCC East Patriot win in six innings.

The Raptors (3-1) scored five runs in the first inning and didn't look back. Chase Melzen had three hits and scored three times. Dan Orzech added two hits and three RBIs. Mike Poncini's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth ended it due to the 10-run mercy rule. Tolland is 1-4.

ENFIELD 11, E.O. SMITH 1. In Enfield, Bryce DiPiero pitched a four-hitter as the Eagles picked up a CCC East Patriot win in five innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Max Chipman drove in three runs for Enfield while Caleb Martinek and Thomas Kluntz drove in two runs each. Justin Chaplin scored twice. The Eagles (5-1) took command by scoring four runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth.

NEWINGTON 7, SOUTH WINDSOR 2. In Newington, Eric Jones pitched a three-hitter in the Nor'easters' CCC interdivisional win. He walked two and struck out 13.

South Windsor (0-5) led 2-1 as Will Bonazelli scored twice, on a third-inning single by Ben Balducci and on a fifth-inning squeeze bunt by Drew Mabey. But Newington took advantage of three walks, two hit batters, and two errors to score six runs without a hit in the bottom of the fifth.

CHENEY TECH 14, GOODWIN TECH 0. In New Britain, Jared Holbrook and Dylan Connaughton combined on a one-hitter in Cheney Tech's five-inning CTC win.

Holbrook allowed the hit and struck out two over four innings for the win with Connaughton getting the final three outs. The Beavers (3-2) host Prince Tech on Monday.