Ellington, Manchester, SW notch District 8 victories

Jul. 3—9-11 baseball

ELLINGTON 5, WINDSOR LOCKS 2. Owen Lally and Jacob Scalise combined to limit Windsor Locks to one hit in Ellington's pool-play victory.

Mailon Burnham had two hits including a triple for Ellington. JJ Mourningham pitched well for Windsor Locks, striking out seven.

MANCHESTER 16, SUFFIELD 1. Jayden Shaw had a grand slam in Manchester's 15-run first inning as the visitors rolled in pool-play action.

Julian Olivier had two hits with a home run for Manchester. Winning pitcher Gavin Morris drove in four runs. Noah Smith and Ben Mathewson starred for Suffield.

8-10 baseball

SOUTH WINDSOR 13, WINDSOR 2. Torin Edwards, Brooklyn King, and Connor Moskites combined on a no-hitter in South Windsor's three-inning pool-play win.

South Windsor had 21 hits. King had a home run among his four hits. Dom Caputa also had four hits.