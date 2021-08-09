Ellen DeGeneres sets premiere date for final season of talk show

Ellen DeGeneres is getting ready to say goodbye.

The 19th and final season of “Ellen” will premiere on Sept. 13, the show announced Monday, kicking off a months-long farewell for the eponymous talk show host.

“With unparalleled celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, extraordinary human-interest guests, and sought-after viral sensations worldwide, DeGeneres will continue to deliver uplifting, inspiring, and hilarious experiences to viewers throughout her final season,” the show said in a statement.

DeGeneres, 63, announced in May that she’d be wrapping the show after the upcoming season.

“You all have changed my life and I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing… sometimes crying,” she said at the time. “This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Despite the suspicious timing, DeGeneres claimed the outpouring of allegations from current and former employees of behind-the-scenes bullying, sexual harassment and mistreatment had nothing to do with her decision.