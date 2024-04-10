Ellen Calipari posts goodbye video, supportive of Kentucky departure

Hours after men’s basketball coach John Calipari posted a video on social media confirming he was leaving the University of Kentucky, his wife took to Instagram to post a goodbye video of her own.

In the three-minute clip, Ellen Calipari said posting a goodbye video wasn’t easy but she wanted to make one herself. She added the opportunity for her husband to coach at UK for 15 years was a huge opportunity, honor and she has enjoyed her time in Lexington.

“We will have a lot of very fond memories from being in Lexington,” Ellen Calipari said. “It’s been a very warm, welcoming place to be. It’s been an honor to be a part of the university and I hope we leave behind a lasting legacy in what both of us have done.”

Ellen Calipari said the role of being a coach’s wife is different than being the coach directly. She said she has to be supportive and she supports her husband’s decision to move on from Kentucky.

“If he feels like it’s time to move on, I have to support that,” Ellen Calipari said. “It’s not easy and we will miss a lot of things about Lexington and the University of Kentucky.”

Ellen Calipari said she supports her husband’s decision to move on from being the head coach at UK.

Two of John and Ellen Calipari’s kids attended Kentucky. Ellen Calipari said her daughter Megan was a student Kentucky for a semester while her son, Brad, earned a degree in communication from the university. Brad Calipari was also a player on the men’s basketball team for three years.

Ellen Calipari routinely posted videos on her Instagram page of John Calipari taking the garbage cans out to the street every week. Ellen Calipari jokingly referred to her husband as “her roommate” in those videos and the goodbye video.

Ellen Calipari appeared to get emotional when thanking her Instagram following.

“The people that have followed me on Instagram have been the warmest and kindest people and just thinking about it is going to make me emotional,” Ellen Calipari said. “You’ve been very good to me and I appreciate that.”

Who will be the next UK basketball coach?

On Tuesday John Calipari confirmed he was stepping away from the program, though he did not say what was next for him. On Wednesday morning Arkansas officially announced it has hired John Calipari as its next men’s basketball head coach.

In a video message posted to social media, John Calipari said it’s time for Kentucky to have another voice and guidance after years of disappointing postseason results.

“We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time for us to step away. And step away completely from the program,” John Calipari said in his departure video. “There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, so we’re discussing them as a family. I love coaching. I love coaching young people. I loved this year’s team. I loved every day walking in. They invigorated me. I love the chase for championships. I love bringing the kids together. It’s what I do. It’s who I am.”

Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart is now tasked with identifying candidates and finding a new coach to lead the men’s basketball program. In a statement posted to X, Barnhart said he was appreciative of John Calipari’s contributions in the last 15 years and is working diligently to hire a new basketball coach.

