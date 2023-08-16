Ella Toone celebration explained after goal against Australia in Women’s World Cup semi-final

England’s midfielder Ella Toone celebrates (AFP via Getty Images)

Ella Toone struck a magnificent opener for England against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final.

The Manchester United star smashed the ball high into the top corner before wheeling away in delight with her teammates.

The 23-year-old, who has grabbed her opportunity in place of the suspended Lauren James, explained her celebration ahead of time.

"Yeah, I'd do an absolute madness,” Toone told BBC 5 Live. “I definitely do think about that and in tournament football, moments fall to different people, and if you take them moments, and we've definitely had a lot of them throughout the tournament.

“I'm sure if it falls to me in the box then I'd be buzzing to put it away. Well, usually anything happens!

“But I'm on strict orders that my mates, we all got matching tattoos before I came out. They want me to kiss it and do a little love heart. so I promised them I'd do that.”

BBC pundit Alex Scott praised Toone’s impact, saying: “She lost her place to Lauren James, she’s saying, ‘don’t forget about me,’ what a goal it was.”

While Ellen White added: There’s a bit of bite behind that, I’m still here, I’m here for a show, I’m not going anywhere and I’m taking this team to a World Cup final.”