Ella Mason sparks Rumson-Fair Haven to second straight Shore Conference flag football title

RUMSON - Randy Kalman gets right to the point when he is asked what it is like to coach Ella Mason.

"She's the smartest football player I've ever coached, Kalman, the head coach for Rumson-Fair Haven's girls flag football team, said about Mason, a senior quarterback.

Thursday, at Borden Stadium, Mason led Rumson-Fair Haven to its second straight Shore Conference girls flag football league championship by throwing five TD passes and an extra point pass in the Bulldogs' 37-18 win over Neptune.

Rumson-Fair Haven celebrates after it defeated Neptune 37-18 in the Shore Conference Girls Flag Football championship game Thursday.

Kalman's statement about Mason covers a significant amount of ground.

Not only has he been Rumson-Fair Haven's flag football head coach the two seasons the Bulldogs have had a program, but he will also enter his 15th season coaching boys football this season. He is in his third season on Rumson-Fair Haven head coach Jeremy Schulte's staff. Before that he was an assistant coach for eight seasons at Middletown North and for four seasons in Florida.

Kalman said it is no accident Mason, who played soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter for Rumson-Fair Haven, has so much football knowledge.

"She grew up playing with the boys,'' Kalman, whose team went unbeaten for the season, said. "She watches football. She understands the game. You put something out there, she gets it.''

"I've been playing flag football since I was in first grade on an all boys team,'' Mason said. "I just love to play the game. I love watching everyone go out and have fun. Throwing the football has always been fun to me. I just love it so much.''

One of the things that makes Mason tough for defenses is her athleticism. She also has the ability to run..

Mason said she had the option to play another sport this spring along with flag football this spring. Flag football, which is in its fourth season in the Shore Conference, just concluded the first season of two as an NJSIAA pilot program.

"It's great coming out here with my teammates, having a great time connecting with them,'' Mason said.

Mason and Kate Hennen make for a special combination.

Mason threw TD passes of 28 and 3 yards to senior Kate Hennen, 3 yards to senior Anna Marshall, 14 yards to junior Annabelle Costello and 40 yards to sophomore Victoria Santos.

Even though, Hennen is in just her second season of playing flag football, she and Mason have struck up a special combination.

Rumson-Fair Haven's Kate Hennen (No. 11) celebrates with her teammates after she scored a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 37-18 win over Neptune Thursday in the Shore Conference Girls Flag Football League championship game.

"She's (Mason) just such a creative builder on and off the field,'' Hennen, who also had a 12-yard TD run, said. "She creates plays everywhere. She's just always kind of running the show and building up the people around her and inspiring us to do better and help us buy in.''

Mason said it is not hard to see why Hennen, who also was on the Bulldogs' soccer team last fall and is on Rumson-Fair Haven's indoor and outdoor track and field teams, has taken so quickly to flag football.

"She's probably one of the fastest people I've ever seen,'' Mason said. "I trust her so much to catch the ball. I put it up there and let her make a play.''

Neptune had a lot to be proud of

The Scarlet Fliers, in their first season, made a surprising run to the championship game. They defeated South Division regular season champion and then unbeaten Pinelands in the South Division championship game.

They were competitive through the first half Thursday as senior Kaitlyn Hankins caught TD passes from A Lana Ellington and also threw a TD pass to Adriana Siciliano.

"It's been great,'' Hankins said about the experience. "We've all been together with each other, working together outside practices, having our own practices. We worked well together.''

Hankins said she played soccer and lacrosse during her scholastic career. She scored a team-leading 27 goals for the Scarlet Fliers' lacrosse team this spring. She said she played softball her freshman-junior years.

She said had not played football before this spring.

"I touched a football with my uncles and cousins,'' Hankins said. "I never would have expected myself to come out and play flag football.''

Neptune's head coach is Del Dal Pra, who came out of a 10-year-plus baseball coaching retirement to coach Neptune's baseball this spring. He has previously been a highly-successful head baseball coach at Henry Hudson and Ocean Township. Dal Pra was St. Rose's flag football coach last spring when he was also that school's athletic director.

The future is bright for flag football

The sport has grown each season both in the Shore Conference and statewide.

There were 18 schools that had teams in the Shore Conference this spring. That was up from 14 in 2023, 10 in 2022 and eight when it first began in 2021.

There is every indication the sport will become an NJSIAA-sanctioned sport beginning in 2026.

"I think it's going to grow greatly and eventually become a varsity (NJSIAA-sanctioned) sport here in high school, eventually get to the collegiate level and hopefully down the road they will create a women's league,'' Mason said.

