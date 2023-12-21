Ella Falk loving college ball at University of Northwestern-St. Paul

Dec. 20—JAMESTOWN — For the first time in five years, Ella Falk is not on the court for the Blue Jay girls' basketball team.

As Blue Jay basketball fans will remember, The JHS Class of 2023 grad averaged 17.5 points per game and set a new school record for the most points scored in a single game with 41. Falk also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark after playing only four games this season. Falk ended her senior year with a whopping 419 points, 147 more than anyone else on her team.

Falk was 87.5% from the stripe and hit 39.7% of her shots from beyond the arc. She led the team from the floor, shooting 54.1%. Falk now holds the JHS record for the most 3-pointers made in a game with nine.

The senior was the team's second-leading rebounder with 191 nabbed and the Blue Jays' assist leader with 92 dished out to her teammates. While she only measures 5-foot-8, Falk led the team in blocks with 13. She had the second-highest total when it came to steals (28) and only had 31 fouls called on her — the lowest of any Blue Jay starter.

Falk led the WDA in total assists for four straight seasons and did her part to get the Jays to three of the last four WDA tournaments.

It's been a journey for the Jays, learning how to play without the five-year varsity team member and while the Jays are riding the ups and downs of a season with no seniors and no experienced varsity players. Falk is on a journey of her own — four and a half hours away from the Buffalo City.

Following the 2023 season, Falk announced to the Blue Jay community that she would be attending the University of Northwestern-St. Paul in Roseville, Minnesota.

"I chose Northwestern for a variety of reasons, one of them being the coaches and the team," Falk said. "I also really liked the school and the campus when I toured. When it came down to deciding between schools I didn't overthink it too much, I just went with what felt right."

Falk moved into NWSP on Aug. 25. Falk said before the season officially began on Oct. 16, the team participated in a weekly strength and conditioning program and got shots up at the team's open gyms.

"I tried to not have any expectations going into everything," Falk said. "Everything and everyone was new so I just wanted to embrace everything as it was without tainting it by having expectations. I am very happy with my decision to play here. It's been so great. I've enjoyed every step of the new journey with this program. I would have to say I do enjoy it more than high school ball."

Falk is one of four freshmen on the Eagles roster this season. She is one of two former North Dakota athletes. Jasmine Sondrol, a junior out of Grand Forks, suited up for Grand Forks Red River back in her prep days.

"I've really enjoyed college basketball. It's been so fun playing with all new teammates, coaches and competition," Falk said. "Since the season officially started my days have definitely gotten busier but I've enjoyed it. We have such a great time before, during and after practice that makes the busyness not so bad."

In her 11 games played for the Eagles, the college freshman has played 164 minutes and has scored 37 points for an average of 3.4 per game. She is shooting .318 from the floor and .833 from the stripe.

On defense, she has made nine steals for the Eagles and nabbed 26 defensive boards. In total, she has grabbed 33 rebounds.

The WDA assist leader from 2019 to 2023 has tabulated six assists at the collegiate level.

"I was excited to play," Falk said. "The teammates I get to play with here are so skilled and so much fun to play with that I was happy to even get the opportunity to play with them. My goal is to contribute in any way I can. In practice, in games, on the bench, anywhere I can make a positive contribution to the team."

Falk said she is planning to be back in Jamestown for a few days then will be traveling to California with the rest of the team to play a few games right after Christmas.

"I'm very excited about that," Falk said of the cross-country journey. "It will be a great experience."