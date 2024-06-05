Elkhart's Webb honored by NIC

Elkhart junior Steven Webb was among the players selected Monday to the All-Northern Indiana Conference first team for boys golf.

Penn's Jack Yewchuk, along with St. Joseph's Thomas Raster and Tate Guyton, New Prairie's Hunter Zdyk and Marian's John Hahn also made the first team.

Raster was named the league's MVP, while New Prairie's Alex Homann was chosen as the NIC Coach of the Year.

ALL-NIC

First Team

Thomas Raster, St. Joseph jr.; Jack Yewchuk, Penn sr.; Tate Guyton, St. Joseph so.; Steven Webb, Elkhart jr.; Hunter Zdyb, New Prairie sr.; John Hahn, Marian so.

Second Team (area players)

Dylan Mounts, Penn sr.; Colten Donze, Penn jr.; Corbin O'Hara, Penn so.

Honorable Mention (area players)

Will Cochrane, Elkhart jr.; Nate Windy, Elkhart so.

MVP: Thomas Raster, St. Joseph

Coach of the Year: Alex Homann, New Prairie.

Final standings: 1. Penn, 2. St. Joseph, 3. Marian, 4. SB Adams, 5. New Prairie, 6. Elkhart, 7. John Glenn, 8. SB Riley, 9. Bremen and Jimtown, 11. SB Washington, 12. SB Clay.