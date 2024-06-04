Elkhart's Webb advances to regional

SOUTH BEND — For the third straight year, Elkhart's Steven Webb has qualified for the boys golf regional.

On Monday, the Lions junior advanced to the regional individually after shooting a 72 at the South Bend Riley Sectional at Erskine Golf Course.

Webb came close to being the sectional medalist, as he finished only a stroke behind Dane Sweikar, who's from South Bend Trinity.

Each year, Webb has improved at the sectional. He shot an 80 last and totaled an 82 as a freshman.

The top three teams and the top three individuals not on advancing teams advance to the Lake Central Regional on Thursday at Sandy Pines Golf Course.

South Bend Trinity finished first at the sectional with a 302. South Bend St. Joseph totaled a 311 and Marian compiled a 315. Elkhart and Penn each finished with a 322, with the Kingsmen winning the tie-breaker and finishing fourth after its fifth golfer had a lower score than the Lions golfer.

Penn's Jack Yewchuk and Michael Basney also qualified individually for the regional. Yewchuk finished with a 74 and Basney had a 77.

SOUTH BEND SECTIONAL

At Erskine Golf Course

Team scores: Trinity 302, SB St. Joseph 311, Marian 315, Penn 322, Elkhart 322, SB Adams 358, Mishawaka 359, Jimtown 430, SB Riley 434, SB Washington 474, SB Clay and LaVille didn't score.

ELKHART: Steven Webb 72, Will Cochrane 80, Ben Miller 83, Nate Windy 87, Cameron Miller 93.

PENN: Jack Yewchuk 74, Michael Basney 77, Corbin O'Hara 85, Dylan Mounts 86, Colton Donze 88.