Elkhart's Walker earns NIC honor

Elkhart freshman Ava Walker was among the softball players selected to the All-Northern Indiana Conference first team.

Other area players on the first team are Penn's Aubrey Zachary, Ava Zachary, Izzi Hanna and Logan Rumble.

On the second team were Elkhart's Bailey Harris-Rogers and Jimtown's Kendal McPhee.

South Bend St. Joseph's Berkley Zache was named the league's MVP and South Bend Clay Katie Rodriguez was chosen as the conference's Coach of the Year.

------------

ALL-NIC

First Team

Pitchers: Aubrey Zachary, Penn sr.; Ava Geyer, New Prairie Jr.; Berkley Zache, St. Joseph jr.

Catcher: Riley Zache, St. Joseph sr.

Infielders: Randi Robakowski, New Prairie jr; Ava Zachary, Penn jr.; Ava Walker, Elkhart freshman; Mickie Shively, Bremen sr.

Outfielders: Izzi Hanna, Penn jr.; Logan Rumble, Penn so.; Ella Chelminiak, New Prairie jr.

Utility player: Rachel Hunt, Clay jr.

Second Team (area players)

Pitcher: Olivia Signorino, Penn jr.

Catcher: Bailey Harris-Rogers, Elkhart so.

Infielders: Abby Widmar, Penn sr.; Camille Biever, Penn jr.; Kendal McPhee, Jimtown jr.

Honorable Mention (area players)

Pitcher: Laci Stimac, Elkhart jr.

Infielder: Shannon Rudge, Penn jr.

Catcher: Abbey Brown, Jimtown sr.

MVP: Berkley Zache, St. Joseph sr..

Coach of the Year: Katie Rodriguez, Clay.

Final standings: Penn 11-0, New Prairie 9-2, Elkhart 8-3, St. Joseph 8-3, Jimtown 7-4, Riley 6-5, Adams 5-6, Bremen 4-7, John Glenn 4-7, Clay 3-8, Marian 1-10, Washington 0-11.