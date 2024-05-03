Elkhart's Dye is studying his college options

ELKHART — The recruitment of Elkhart High School football player Mariyon Dye has brought some of the very best college football programs in the country to Elkhart.

But there was one that may have been a little more memorable.

On the coldest day of 2024, coaches from the University of Miami arrived in the city, landing a helicopter in the parking lot at Elkhart High School.

“The Miami coaches had flown into Fort Wayne and then took the helicopter to Elkhart,’’ Dye remembered. “That was something to remember for sure.’’

Miami joins a list that includes LSU, Colorado, Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Indiana.

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound Dye has found himself on the radar of the country’s best since the summer between his sophomore and junior year.

Not only did coaches see potential, but also an already strong body that could get bigger and stronger as he gets older.

But first-year Elkhart coach Travon Curry, who was the defensive coordinator for the Lions the last two seasons, knows there is much more to Dye than what meets the eye.

Mariyon has grown so much in the past few years .. especially his IQ for the game,’’ Curry said. “He is becoming a student of the game and trying to learn and pick up as much as he can as a pass rusher to make himself a complete player.’’

Dye remembers former Elkhart defensive end Rodney McGraw, a 2021 EHS graduate, who chose Penn State after being heavily recruited. He will play next season at Western Michigan.

“I remember watching Rodney when I was in the eighth grade,’’ Dye said. “He and I have talked about recruiting a few times and he’s given me some good advice on taking my time to make the right choice.’’

One of Dye’s goals is to come out with his list of college finalists soon and then commit prior to the 2024 season opener at Concord on Aug. 23rd.

“I know it won’t be easy,’’ Dye admitted.

“When my recruiting really took off, it was definitely a shock,’’ Dye admitted. “But it was also great for me to see everything that I’ve been working for coming true. I really have to thank God for everything that’s coming my way.’’

Curry believes all the work Dye has done to get ready for his senior year will make him even more of a defensive force.

Oh, and maybe offensively too.

“Mariyon has already taken on a leadership role for us this off-season,’’ Curry said. “He has been committed and bought into everything we are doing. He has been at all of our off-season workouts and is getting after it in the weight room.

“Mr. Dye will be a big part of how we game plan defensively and we will also let him play some offense this year. We won’t just limit him to rushing the passer. He would be a nice big target to throw too.’’

Elkhart will have at least one other Division I recruit on the defense, as tackle Cordell McFee recently picked up an offer from Bowling Green.

“Having Cordell and the other great players on the defense will help free me up for sure,’’ Dye said. “It’s a great thing having those guys as teammates.’’

Dye, who played JV football for the Lions as a freshman, will be playing for his third head coach in four years at Elkhart. But he also has full confidence in Curry heading into the 2024 season.

“Coach Curry is preparing my teammates and I both mentally and physically for the season,’’ Dye said. “I think we definitely could be winning some games this season.’’