Elkhart Unified Track keeps thriving

ELKHART — With its biggest team ever, Elkhart’s Unified Track team is headed back to the state finals.

It’s the third straight trip to state for the Lions, who claimed regional and sectional titles the last two weeks.

The state finals take place this Saturday at Indiana University in Bloomington.

“We have 43 team members and around 20 of them are brand new to the sport,” said coach Todd Sheely. “We have seven seniors who have shown great leadership throughout the season.”

Unified Track combines athletes with and without intellectual disabilities and the athletes compete together in traditional track and field events.

“We were seeded to get fourth at the regional and kids performed very well,” Sheely said. “Many had lifetime PR’s and season PR’s. The team really rallied around one another.”

The Lions got first place performances in the 400 relay team (Karley Greenway, Brynne Fritz, Digna Quintanilla, Akaijah Baker), mixed 100 (Fritz, Leland Hedricks), 400 (Melquiz Maradiaga), mixed long jump (Francisco Isaula) and mixed shot put (Tumarye Morris, Aliyah Sledge).

“It’s so exciting to experience the state finals,” said Sledge, who’s in her second year on the team and is a senior at the school. “I love the people and building bonds with them and creating a connection with them.

“We have a lot of athletes from last year on the team, so I think it will be more exciting for us and we’ll have even more energy at state.”

Sledge explained why she wanted to get involved with the team.

“My sister (Amariaha Dononvan) participated in Unified Track when she was at Elkhart High School,” Sledge said. “She was talking on and on about how amazing and fun it was, so I decided to give it a try.”

Along with the shot put, Sledge has competed in the 400.

Outside of Unified Track, Sledge has been a part of the volleyball team for three years and a member of the basketball team for two years.

Sledge feels the experience with Unified Track will help her in the future, as she hopes to have a career as a teacher.

“I think the communication you have with different people and having that trait to connect with everyone is very valuable,” Sledge said. “I love working with kids and people and being part of that social environment.”

She gave her reasons on why she thinks the team has grown in numbers this year.

“During the off-season people spread the word about Unified Track,” Sledge said. “It got around that the team participated at state last year and other kids wanted to do that as well.

“I love it. I wish I had another year to do it again.”

This Saturday, Elkhart hopes to duplicate what took place in 2018, when Elkhart Memorial won the Unified Track championship. Sheely coached that team, which brought home the first team state title in Memorial school history.

“With Unified Track you need good seeding to really give yourself a chance to win state,” Sheely said. “No matter what, I am proud of this team for the way they have gone out and competed this year. It’s also very impressive to make the state finals three years in a row.”

Elkhart is the lone area school competing at state. The top six schools at the regional advance to state. Penn finished seventh and NorthWood placed eighth last Saturday at the Kokomo Regional.

The Lions finished fifth at state last year and were fourth two years ago.