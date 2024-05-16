Elkhart and Northridge advance to finals

DUNLAP — Elkhart's girls tennis team captured a stress-free 4-1 win over Jimtown in semifinal action Wednesday at the Concord Sectional.

There was much more suspense surrounding the other semifinal match between Northridge and Concord, as the Raiders eventually prevailed, 3-2, with the number one singles match determining the outcome.

Elkhart (3-15) will face Northridge (11-4) today at 5 p.m. for the sectional title.

The Raiders last won a sectional championship in 2021, while the Lions have never won a sectional crown. Elkhart Memorial last won a title in 2016, while Elkhart Central was a sectional champion in 2007.

Elkhart jumped out to a 4-0 lead in its match against Jimtown. Those wins came from Elise Walker at number one singles, Lyla Boecher at number three singles, Bella Black and Mallory Kuehne at number one doubles and from Dakota Krieg and Taylor Kuehne at number two doubles.

"Everyone on our team has gotten better since the first time we played Jimtown," said Elkhart coach Austin Ward, whose team beat the Jimmies, 4-1, during the regular season.

"We competed well today. We started out strong in pretty much every single spot. I was especially impressed with our number one singles and number three singles. Our three singles player lost pretty handily to the Jimtown girl during the season. Our number one singles player went to three sets with the Jimtown girl during the Northern Indiana Conference tournament. She came out and finished the match pretty quickly today, which was pretty impressive."

Ward is happy with way his team is finishing the season.

"I'm seeing a lot of growth," Ward said. "We're not necessarily a young team, but we're an inexperienced team when it comes to varsity matches. It's impressive to see their growth from the beginning of the season to now. I'm excited to see them play for a sectional championship."

Jimtown's lone win came at number two singles where Natalie Butler won over Emily Holtz, 7-5, 6-4.

It was an especially pleasing win for Jimtown coach Rebecca Butler, who is also Natalie's mother.

"Natalie is our toughest kid mentally," Rebecca said about her daughter, who finishes the season with a 14-5 record. "She came into her match today very determined to win. Emily is a great opponent. That match went back and forth. I'm very happy for Nat to be successful tonight and get the win. She's had a great season."

Ward didn't leave the courts after his team beat Jimtown. He stuck around and watched closely the final match between Northridge and Concord at number one singles.

A sectional championship was at stake during that match, as the two teams split the first four matches.

Northridge's Saige Wheatley eventually outlasted Concord's Ari Mosquera, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Wheatley had some extra motivation, as she lost to Mosquera, 6-1, 6-4, at number one singles last year in a sectional final match. That win by Mosquera gave the Minutemen a thrilling 3-2 win and a sectional title.

"Last year when I played her I felt like I hadn't picked up a tennis racket that day," said Wheatley. "But this year I came into the match mentally ready. It may not have been a pretty win, but I got it done."

Wheatley had to hold off a comeback attempt by Mosquera in the third set, as Wheatley watched a 5-0 lead almost evaporate.

"I think the most important thing is not to rush things," Wheatley said. "That's easy to do when an opponent starts winning games and you want to finish a match quickly. I knew she was getting her motivation and groove back. But I knew if I hung in there and kept hitting balls I would be able to finish the match."

Northridge first-year Judy Pollock expected Wheatley to get a battle from Mosquera.

"We knew that Ari was never going to give up without quite a fight," said Pollock. "I'm proud of both of those girls and how well they played. I hate for one of them to have to lose. They're both seniors and terrific players and great girls."

Pollock's squad jumped out to a 2-0 lead after getting wins from number three singles player Sage Granberg and from number two singles player Jaycie Cress.

"This is a big win for us," Pollock said. "The match could have gone either way. All the matches were close."

Pollock, who was an assistant coach on last year's team, was asked if she talked to the team about last year's sectional final loss to Concord.

"We kind of tried to focus on the work we've done this year," Pollock said. "We knew that Concord had done a bunch of work too, but we felt that we were in a pretty good rhythm lately."

The Minutemen got wins from its number one doubles team of Dani Aplin and Addi May and from its number two doubles team of Mia McEachern and Anna Stone.

Concord was denied an opportunity to play for a third straight sectional championship.

"In order for us to win we had to win one singles and both doubles," said Concord coach Todd Denton, whose team finishes at 8-8. "(Northridge) just dominated our number two (singles) and number three (singles) all year long.

"Ari frustrates people and she did again tonight. She dug a hole (in the third set), but that's the type of player Ari is. But if she's in a hole she's still going to keep fighting. She fought all the way back to 5-4 and beat three match points against her."

------------

CONCORD SECTIONAL

ELKHART 4, JIMTOWN 1

Singles: Elise Walker (E) def. Alyssa Aldridge, 6-1, 6-0. Natalie Butler (J) def. Emily Holtz 7-5, 6-4. Lyla Boecher (E) def. Lilli Meisel 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Bella Black/Mallory Kuehne (E) def. Audrey Kinnison/Lucy Rosentreter 6-3, 6-1. Dakota Krieg/Taylor Kuehne (E) won by forfeit Loria Daniels/Madison Long.

Records: Elkhart 3-15.

NORTHRIDGE 3, CONCORD 2

Singles: Saige Wheatley (N) def. Ari Mosquera 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Jaycie Cress (N) def. Esther Williams 6-2, 6-1. Sage Granberg (N) def. Libby Carnall 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Dani Aplin/Addi May (C) def. Elaina Duthie/Alyssen Weesner 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-4. Mia McEachern/Anna Stone (C) def. Catherine Miller/Ava Schrock 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Records: Northridge 11-4, Concord 8-8.