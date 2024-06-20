Elkhart names elementary athletics coordinator

ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools has announced the appointment of Shaun McAllister as the new elementary athletics coordinator

For over 50 years, Elkhart Schools has created a strong legacy of funded sports programs for fifth- and sixth-graders at all 13 elementary schools, offering opportunities in cross country, flag football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, and track and field, the district said. These programs have consistently provided both novice and experienced young athletes a platform to grow physically, emotionally and mentally through competitive sports.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve Elkhart student-athletes in this capacity, and continue the foundation set by Travon Curry over the past few years,” McAllister said. “In this role, I plan to help create an environment that cultivates growth and development among our student-athletes and coaches from elementary through high school, with a specific emphasis on unifying fundamental skills, teamwork, and ultimately learning a true love for the game. Born, raised, and being an Elkhart student-athlete myself, I cannot imagine being anywhere but here.”

Elkhart High School Principal Cary Anderson shared his confidence in McAllister.

“She comes to us with a wealth of experience including as an athlete in multiple sports, as an elementary teacher, as a coach ranging from elementary through college athletics, and as an athletic administrator at the collegiate level,” Anderson said. “We are confident that her connection to the Elkhart community and her knowledge and familiarity with successfully managing athletic programs will serve her well in this new role.”

The upcoming 2024-25 school year also marks a milestone for the athletic department, the district said, with the launch of a character education program specifically designed to nurture the skills needed for young athletes to mature and develop. This program will include lessons on effective communication with teammates and coaches, handling adversity in sports, and fostering positive self-talk.