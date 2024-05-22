Elkhart finishes game, cruises to semis

MIDDLEBURY — In a completion of a suspended game on Monday, Elkhart's softball team rolled to a 19-0 win over Warsaw in opening round action at the Class 4A Northridge Sectional.

The Lions led 10-0 in the bottom of the first inning when the game was halted due to weather on Monday. Lili Escobedo hit a three-run homer and Bailey Harris-Rogers added two hits and three RBIs in the first for Elkhart.

When the game resumed on Tuesday, Elkhart added six runs in the second and three runs in the third.

Laci Stimac and Ava Walker each finished with four hits for the Lions. Fionna Topolski added three hits. Walker and Escobedo each drove in four runs.

On the mound, Stimac and Anna Knight combined to toss a one-hitter.

Elkhart (14-8) will face Goshen (5-19) tonight around 7 p.m. in the semifinals at the sectional. Defending state champion Penn (23-6) will face Northridge (14-12) in the first semifinal at 5.

------------

ELKHART 19, WARSAW 0

Warsaw;000;00—;0;1;6

Elkhart;(10)63;00—;19;20;0

Laci Stimac (W), Anna Knight (4); Addison Eastwood (L), Kaitlyn O'Dell.

Elkhart: Hits — Stimac 4, Ava Walker 4, Fionna Topolski 3. HR — Lili Escobedo. 3B — Bailey Harris-Rogers. 2B — Fionna Topolski 2, Stimac 2, Walker, Knight. RBI — Walker 4, Escobedo 4, Harris-Rogers 3. Runs — Fionna Topolski 4, Walker 4.

Records: Elkhart 14-8.