Elkhart County United embracing new league

It’s certainly an exciting time for Dominic Porpiglia, who’s the Manager Coordinator for the Elkhart County United soccer club.

Four teams from Elkhart County United have qualified for the Elite Clubs National League Regional League Central Region playoffs, which will take place from June 12th to June 16th in St. Louis.

The ECU boys teams that have qualified are the under-13, under-14, under-16 and under 18/19 teams.

The U14 and U18/19 teams qualified for the playoffs after finishing first in the Chicago Metro Conference. The U13 and U16 teams advanced to St. Louis by finishing second in the conference. The Central Region Playoffs takes teams from five different conference (Mountain, Heartland, Midwest, Great Lakes and Chicago Metro).

Four regions (East, South, Central, West) from around the country are competing in St. Louis for a chance to play in the National Finals from July 16th to July 19th in Richmond, Virginia.

The St. Louis Central Region Playoff will have 16 teams competing in each of their six age brackets and those who finish first or second will advance to the National Finals.

“What continues to be impressive about our kids and program is that we had to beat out soccer clubs in our conference from much larger metropolitan areas (Indianapolis and Chicago) to advance to the playoffs,” said Porpiglia, who’s also the manager and assistant coach for the U14 team.

“We typically have less resources available to us in Elkhart compared to the bigger city clubs, but yet we’re able to compete and usually beat them when we play them.”

Elkhart County made the move last year to join the Elite Clubs National League to help improve the competition for its players.

“Our President, Jacob Osowski, and Director of Coaching, Briant Estrella, made the bold decision to change the trajectory of our soccer club by accepting the prestigious invite from ECNL to enter our top boys teams into their league (at the Regional Level) versus staying in our regular legacy system,” Porpiglia said. “Now we have teams in ECNL and US Youth Soccer and local kids can benefit from both offerings.

“The move to ECNL has also helped attract youth players from the Michiana area with kids now joining the club from surrounding counties such as St. Joe County, Noble, Kosciusko, Marshall and also from the state of Michigan.

“In just our first year to have four out of six teams in the ECNL RL advance in the playoffs is a great accomplishment. This success is a testament to all the hard work and dedication four our administration, coaches, players and parents.”

Elkhart County United is a non-for-profit local competitive youth soccer club which coaches and develops boys and girls in the community from ages of six to 18. There are 25 teams and over 375 kids in the year-round organization.

The club plays its home matches at the Nibco Soccer Complex, which is at 700 Riverview Avenue. During the winter, the teams use a variety of local elementary gyms in the city of Elkhart. ECU has been in existence since 1992.

“We have produced numerous players who have gone on to become All-State high school selections, collegiate players and professional soccer players,” Porpiglia said.

Fundraisers are taking place to help pay for the trip to St. Louis. Among the events is a Nelson’s Chicken Fundraiser this Sunday at the Matterhorn Conference Center parking lot at 2041 Cassopolis Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Its been a ton of work, but well worth every minute,” Porpiglia said about being involved with Elkhart County United club soccer.