ELKHART COUNTY MIRACLE: Wallin, Valera usher in second season with plans to contend

May 24—ELKHART — On the diamond set to host the Elkhart County Miracle's second season, the coaching staff and players that'll make up the 2024 squad met at American Park Friday to give a quick preview as to what the team and organization has in store.

Just a few days away from the season opener Monday on the road, compiling a roster — a number that returning manager Wilson Valera says is around 11 — is still being worked on.

"We finally have the chance to pull and collect good players and I think we are going to be a different team from last year," Valera said on the longer offseason he was afforded this year to track down and get talented ball players to the diamond. "We have young, very good arms; I think we're going to be much better than last year."

Joining Valera is Tom Roy, the team chaplain at Grace College. Roy brings longtime experience across the globe, aiding in ministry work and teaching the game of baseball. Wallin had known Roy for a while, but met him for the first time at a game last season.

Under Valera last season, the Miracle missed out on the postseason, finishing with a 20-33 record and falling short of the four-team cutoff in the six-member Northern League.

Dawson Willis earned NL Most Valuable Player honors last season for the Miracle. Willis was one of three Elkhart County players selected to the 2023 All-Northern League Team, joining Conor Gausselin and Bryce Lesher.

This year's roster includes familiar names in returner Jaden Miller — a former NorthWood Panther and Indiana Tech player alongside a highly touted Cristhofer Gonzales. Gonzales, just 19-years-old, was released by the Tampa Bay Rays organization this past April after signing in 2022. He held a 4-1 record and compiled a 3.93 era during his time.

"I really enjoy working with pitchers," Roy said before referencing Gonzales to Valera. "Coach, I saw an arm yesterday that is legitimate and there are more coming."

One of the changes this season will be where the Miracle play ball. Pushed out of NorthWood High School's Field of Dreams Complex, Elkhart County relocates to the inner city.

Adjacent to the former Elkhart Central High School campus, Elkhart's American Park inside the Elkhart Athletic Complex will provide a home for the 2024 season. Unlike the turf field in Nappanee, the new diamond consists of a dirt and grass field, another change for the Miracle this season.

Getting to the park is a bit of a concern, founder Craig Wallin hinted, but plans to add signage to direct traffic to the several parking lots are set in place.

"We'll call it VIP parking out front, but we have outfield parking back here, and we have — for those that want to park for free and can walk a bit — we have parking on the other side of the diamond," Wallin said, mentioning the many options fans have to get to the park, also adding the bridge that connects the high school lot and the complex.

Wallin said at the close of last year's regular season that the Miracle averaged around 150 spectators a game at home. The goal for him at the point was to aim for 200 this year. His hope still remains the same.

"Average number [of spectators] this season is somewhat north of last year," Wallin said. "My goal would be 150-200 per home date on the average would be wonderful. That's about the league average."

The Miracle begin the 2024 season next week with a road contest in Hammond against the Southland Vikings on Monday, May 27. Their first eight games are on the road.

Elkhart County will host its home opener Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m. against the Griffith Generals. The Miracle will host "One Buck Night" at the ballpark, celebrating the white-tailed backside of the Elk by playing that night as the "White Rumps." In addition, admission, popcorn and hot dogs will all be sold for a dollar.

"[Brian] 'Buck' Buckly will throw out the first pitch," said Wallin of the associate athletic director at Elkhart High School. "He's been most instrumental in getting us this ballpark so we're honoring him on One Buck Night."

Other possible promotions include live music in collaboration with the Elkhart Jazz Festival, which runs June 20-23, and Fourth of July celebrations. The Miracle will be home that week with the Fourth separating a 10-game homestand that starts May 27.

The first extended homestand for the Miracle begins Thursday, June 13, for a string of four games finishing on Sunday, June 16.

Northwest Indiana is the defending NL champion. The Oilmen will visit Elkhart County first on Thursday, June 13, for a game at 6 p.m. It will start the first homestand for the Miracle, hosting four games and four teams beginning that Thursday and ending with an early afternoon affair Sunday against the Generals.

Elkhart County wraps up its season at home on Saturday, Aug. 3, against the Lake County Corn Cobs. If the Miracle find themselves toward the top half of the league, postseason play could find its way to Elkhart County.

